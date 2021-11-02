Former Senator De Lima Optimistic About Clearing Drug Cases

Former Senator Leila De Lima expresses optimism about being cleared of drug cases after a judge grants her petition for bail. Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre respects the judge's decision but questions its timing. De Lima believes the judge found the evidence against her to be weak and lacking credibility.

