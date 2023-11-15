Former Senator De Lima clarifies reason for bail approval

Former senator Leila de Lima on Wednesday stressed that her bail was approved due to the merits of the testimonial evidence coming from prosecution witnesses and not because of the recantation of witnesses.

Interviewed on Unang Balita, De Lima, who was recently freed on bail after nearly seven years in detention, hit back at the camp of former President Rodrigo Duterte which said that if the grant of bail is based on the recantation of witnesses, the court may have been 'oblivious' on jurisprudence on the effect of recantation of witnesses. 'Hindi tamang sabihin na kaya nabigyan ako ng bail dahil sa recantation ng mga testigo. Dito sa kasong ito, lalo na sa bail hearing, walang witnesses na nag-recant pa. So ang naging basehan ng pagbigay ng bail sa akin o sa aking co-accused ay 'yung mismong pag-assess nung merits nung mga testimonial evidence, 'yung mga testigo ng prosecution na hindi pa mga nagre-recant as of now,' she explained

