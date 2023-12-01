Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm said. He was 100.

With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes manipulation of power, Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past





Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100Henry Kissinger, the former US secretary of state, died at the age of 100. His consulting firm announced his death and stated that a private funeral will be held. Kissinger's family fled Nazi Germany and he grew up in New York. The cause of death was not provided. Kissinger remained active, even at the age of 100, and recently visited China.

