Former President Duterte Slips and Falls at Home

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go revealed that former President Rodrigo Duterte slipped and fell in his room at his house in Davao City. Go accompanied Duterte to Davao Doctors Hospital for a checkup after the accident. Tests showed no complications and Duterte is in good condition.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANCALERTS: Vice President Duterte welcomes Comelec decision not to sue teachers who backed out from poll dutiesVice President Sara Duterte, who is also education secretary, on Saturday welcomed the Commission on Elections (Comelec) decision not to sue teachers who backed out from poll duties in the recent local elections. Duterte thanked Comelec "for recognizing the various threats that confronted them during this time." She said it was important for Comelec, however, to hold accountable those who possibly intimidated or threatened these teachers in relation to their election duty.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »

MANILABULLETIN: Rep. Paolo Duterte not keen on running for senatorDAVAO CITY – Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte said he currently has no intentions of running for senator.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

SUNSTARONLINE: 2024 Ironman race expected to draw visitors to Davao City, Sta. Cruz townThe Ironman 70.3 Davao race in 2024 is expected to bring visitors to Davao City and Sta. Cruz town in the Philippines. The race will feature a new course that will showcase the new coastal road, with the bike segment reaching towards Sta. Cruz Municipality.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLINE: Davao Board of Realtors holds last party for 2023The Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. (DBRFI) held its 72nd anniversary on September 22, 2023 at the Apo View Hotel in Davao City. In her opening remarks, Lea C. Walker said that it is almost impossible to lead a prestigious and respected organization like DBRFI.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLINE: PRO-Davao: Undas 2023 generally peacefulThe Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) said that the commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in the region was without any disturbance. PRO-Davao reported that as of 4 p.m., there were around 38,909 people who visited cemeteries on All Souls' Day, November 2, 2023.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLINE: DILG-Davao says BSKE winning bets must be seated by this monthThe Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao Region (DILG-Davao) has stated that newly-elected barangay officials must be seated by the end of this month.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »