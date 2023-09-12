Former President Duterte's Influence Fades

The power and influence of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II are no longer present. For ordinary people, almost seven years is enough time to have a child in grade 1, graduate from college and obtain a master's degree, or succeed in their chosen career. De Lima's persecution was rooted in her being a woman. From the beginning, Duterte's allies destroyed De Lima's character.
Promoter Aguirre was involved, but during the hearing, the woman-haters and male chauvinists, including former representative Reynaldo Umali, former 1-Ang Edukasyon representative Salvador Belaro Jr., former Capiz representative Fredenil Castro, former Ilocos Norte representative Rodolfo Fariñas, and former Kabayan representative Harry Roque, were exposed. All, except one, are no longer in power. Umali has passed away. That's what seven years can do
Former Senator Leila De Lima Released, Wishes Duterte 'God Bless'Former Senator Leila De Lima was released on Monday evening after the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court granted the motions for reconsideration on the denial of the petition for bail. De Lima, a vocal critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, wished him 'God bless' upon her release.
Former President Duterte asked to respond to cybercrime chargesThe Quezon City prosecutor's office (QCPO) has asked former President Rodrigo Duterte to respond to cybercrime charges filed against him by Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers). Duterte has been asked to submit a counter-affidavit and appear before the office of the city prosecutor on December 4 and 11, 2023. Castro filed a grave threat complaint against Duterte in response to his death threats against her.
