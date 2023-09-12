Former President Duterte's Influence Fades

The power and influence of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II are no longer present. For ordinary people, almost seven years is enough time to have a child in grade 1, graduate from college and obtain a master's degree, or succeed in their chosen career. De Lima's persecution was rooted in her being a woman. From the beginning, Duterte's allies destroyed De Lima's character.

Promoter Aguirre was involved, but during the hearing, the woman-haters and male chauvinists, including former representative Reynaldo Umali, former 1-Ang Edukasyon representative Salvador Belaro Jr., former Capiz representative Fredenil Castro, former Ilocos Norte representative Rodolfo Fariñas, and former Kabayan representative Harry Roque, were exposed. All, except one, are no longer in power. Umali has passed away. That's what seven years can do





