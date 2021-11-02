Former President Duterte criticizes House of Representatives and Speaker Romualdez

The recent tirades of former President Rodrigo Duterte against the House of Representatives and its leader, Speaker Martin Romualdez, suggest all is not well with the ex-President and Romualdez. It also suggests a rift between the Speaker and Vice President and concurrent Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

After all, ex-President Duterte’s criticism of Romualdez and the House was triggered by the decision of the chamber to disallow the P650-million budget for confidential and intelligence funds sought by Sara for the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education. The P650-million was given by the House instead to the military establishment to put it in a better position to attend to China’s illegal expansionist activities in the West Philippine Sea.Limited public money sought for intelligence work is better off alloted to the government agencies precisely created and specifically equipped to do work relating to the country’s maritime dispute which, if left unattended, may become a bigger proble

