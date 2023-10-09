Former President Duterte asked to respond to cybercrime charges

The Quezon City prosecutor's office (QCPO) has asked former President Rodrigo Duterte to respond to cybercrime charges filed against him by Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers). Duterte has been asked to submit a counter-affidavit and appear before the office of the city prosecutor on December 4 and 11, 2023. Castro filed a grave threat complaint against Duterte in response to his death threats against her.

