Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, dies at 68

BEIJING — Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday of a heart attack. He was 68.Li was China’s No. 2 leader from 2013-23 and an advocate for private business but was left with little authority after President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.CCTV said Li had been resting in Shanghai recently and had a heart attack on Thursday. He died at 12:10 a.m. Friday.

In his first annual policy address, Li in 2014 was praised for promising to pursue market-oriented reform, cut government waste, clean up air pollution and root out pervasive corruption that was undermining public faith in the ruling party.Xi took away Li’s decision-making powers on economic matters by appointing himself to head a party commission overseeing reform.

Read more:

sunstaronline »

China’s former premier Li Keqiang has diedThe former Chinese premier and head of China's cabinet served under President Xi Jinping for a decade from 2013, retiring in March Read more ⮕

Former premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official, dies at 68BEIJING: Former Premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official for a decade, died Friday of a heart attack. He was 68. Read more ⮕

BDO Unibank elects former Sen. Drilon as independent directorFORMER Senator Franklin M. Drilon has been elected as independent director of lender BDO Unibank Inc. Drilon is currently a director of Phinma Education Holdings Inc. and a senior counsel of ACCRA Law. The former senator also served as chairman of Philippine National Bank and as a director of Land Bank of the Philippines. Read more ⮕

Former Health chief Janette GarinA former Health secretary faces graft charges over the purchase of the controversial Dengvaxia vaccines.Pinky Webb speaks with former Health chief and now Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin.Visit our website for more NewsYouCanTrust: https://www.cnnphilippines.com/Follow our social media pages:• Facebook: https://www.facebook. Read more ⮕

Espinoza: Why does former mayor Osmeña dislike Mayor Rama?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Former NBA top 5 pick Thomas Robinson sets high expectations for PBA stint with NLEX'I hold myself at a high standard,' says NLEX import Thomas Robinson, a former fifth overall pick in the NBA Read more ⮕