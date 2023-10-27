Former premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official, dies at 68

Li was China's No. 2 leader from 2013-23 and an advocate for private business but was left with little authority after President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.CCTV said Li had been resting in Shanghai recently and had a heart attack on Thursday. He died at 12:10 a.m. Friday.

In his first annual policy address, Li in 2014 was praised for promising to pursue market-oriented reform, cut government waste, clean up air pollution and root out pervasive corruption that was undermining public faith in the ruling party.Xi took away Li's decision-making powers on economic matters by appointing himself to head a party commission overseeing reform.

China’s former premier Li Keqiang has diedThe former Chinese premier and head of China's cabinet served under President Xi Jinping for a decade from 2013, retiring in March Read more ⮕

What is Beijing Opera?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: What is Beijing Opera?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Useless dialogue with BeijingDefining the News Read more ⮕

DND says moving to counter China's disinformation on WPSIn a public briefing, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said this was something they expected from Beijing. Read more ⮕

Former NBA top 5 pick Thomas Robinson sets high expectations for PBA stint with NLEX'I hold myself at a high standard,' says NLEX import Thomas Robinson, a former fifth overall pick in the NBA Read more ⮕