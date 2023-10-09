Former political prisoners urge President Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with CPP-NPA-NDFP

A group of former political prisoners urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP), labeling the government's recent amnesty program a "bogus peace plan.

" The Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) on Saturday said that formal peace talks between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the NDFP woud ensure "just and lasting peace". However, these talks were stopped in 2017 by President Rodrigo Duterte's order





