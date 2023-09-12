Former Philippine President Duterte's Power and Influence No Longer Present

The power and influence of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II are no longer present. For ordinary people, almost seven years is enough time to have a child in grade 1, graduate from college and obtain a master's degree, or succeed in our chosen careers. De Lima's persecution was rooted in her being a woman. From the beginning, Duterte's allies destroyed De Lima's character.

Promoter former justice secretary Aguirre was exposed during the hearing, revealing the woman-haters and male chauvinists such as former representative Reynaldo Umali, former 1-Ang Edukasyon representative Salvador Belaro Jr., former Capiz representative Fredenil Castro, former Ilocos Norte representative Rodolfo Fariñas, and former Kabayan representative Harry Roque. All but one are no longer in power. Umali has passed away. That's what seven years can do





