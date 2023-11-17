Former Philippine President Duterte Charged at ICC for Crimes Against Humanity

Ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte has been charged at the International Criminal Court for a crime against humanity. He is accused of ordering the police to eliminate suspected criminals during his mayoralty in Davao City and for the brutal war on drugs during his presidency. Additionally, he is facing a complaint for grave threat filed by ACT Teachers Rep France Castro.

