Former PCGG Chair Found Guilty of Misconduct

The Supreme Court found former PCGG chair Camilo Sabio guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. He is permanently disqualified from holding public office and banned from seeking employment in any government position.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Supreme Court affirms dismissal of PCGG case against Marcos estateThe Supreme Court en banc affirms the dismissal of the PCGG's case against the estate of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The case involves Lucio Tan, Imelda Marcos, and alleged cronies. The court denies the petition for lack of merit.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »
PCGG commissioner, GSIS chair named; Paul Soriano outPresident Marcos has appointed new officials to various agencies, including the Presidential Commission on Good Government Malacañang announced yesterday.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »