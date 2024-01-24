Former Makati City Mayor Elenita Binay Acquitted of Anomalous Transactions

The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has acquitted former Makati City mayor Elenita Binay of cases related to alleged anomalous transactions. The court found that prosecutors failed to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The case involved the purchase of P9.9 million worth of medical equipment. Binay is the wife of former vice president Jejomar Binay and the mother of Senator Nancy Binay and Makati Mayor Abigail Binay.





