Former Makati City Mayor Elenita Binay Acquitted in Graft Case

The Sandiganbayan has acquitted former Makati City Mayor Elenita Binay in a graft case involving the alleged anomalous purchase of medical equipment worth P9.9 million. The court stated that the prosecutors failed to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt. Binay is the wife of former vice president Jejomar Binay and the mother of Senator Nancy Binay and Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay. Her co-accused Luz Yamane-Garcia, Ernesto Aspillaga, Mabel Asunio, and Lilia Nonato were also cleared.

However, two of her subordinates, Conrado Pamintuan and Jaime delos Reyes, were convicted. This is Binay's fourth acquittal in relation to cases from the Commission on Audit's Special Task Force for Local Government Units





