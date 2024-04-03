Former legislator criticizes Davao City mayor for reviving controversial drug war

Former legislator and human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares criticized Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte for resurrecting his father's controversial drug war, calling it a failure. Colmenares emphasized that the approach had already been tried and had not yielded positive results. The local chief executive recently announced the revival of the 'war on drugs' in Davao City, which had previously resulted in the deaths of thousands of Filipinos, particularly those from impoverished communities.

The older Duterte had also employed extrajudicial violence as a crime solution during his tenure as mayor

