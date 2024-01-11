Former Justice and Congressman Vicente Veloso Supports People's Initiative to Amend Constitution

Former justice and congressman Vicente Veloso stepped forward as a leading petitioner for a people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution. “Drawing from my tenure as the chairman of the House committee on constitutional reform, I understand the intricacies and the profound responsibility involved in amending our Constitution,” Veloso said. “This background fortifies my conviction that the People’s Initiative is a legitimate, democratic method to propose necessary reforms,” he added.

The people’s initiative is a process outlined in the 1987 Constitution, specifically in Section 2, Article XVII, allowing the Filipino people to directly propose amendments to the Constitution. The process requires the gathering of signatures from at least twelve percent of the total number of registered voters, with at least three percent from each legislative district. “Having been intimately involved in discussions and deliberations on constitutional changes, I recognize the potential of the people’s initiative to reflect the true will of the Filipino people,” he sai





