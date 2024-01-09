Former COMELEC Commissioner Guanzon indicted for violation of Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the indictment of former Commission on Elections Commissioner Ma. Rowena Amelia Guanzon for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.
In a 12-page resolution, Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer III Fatima Kristine Franco-Ilao found probable cause to charge Guanzon for two counts of violation of Section 3 (k) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for divulging valuable information on the disqualification cases filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during the 2022 presidential election
