Former Champion Eduard Folayang Urges Marlon Tapales to Embrace Underdog Tag

Former ONE FC lightweight Champion Eduard Folayang urges Marlon Tapales to use his 'underdog' tag as motivation ahead of his unification bout against Naoya Inoue. Tapales, currently holding the WBA and IBF world super bantamweight titles, will face WBO and WBC super bantamweight champion Inoue next month. Folayang advises Tapales to view the pressure as motivation and reminds him that performance inside the ring is what matters.





