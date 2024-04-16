Former Armorer Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Fatal Shooting on Movie Set

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In video calls and the courtroom during the hearing, Hutchins’ friends from the film industry paid tribute to her creativity and kindness. They also lambasted Gutierrez’s breaches in firearms safety protocol. Gutierrez’s lawyer Jason Bowles had requested she be given probation, but prosecutors argued for a full 18 months due to lack of contrition.

“It’s the hardest thing to lose a child,” said Olga Solovey, whose comments were translated into English in subtitles. Hutchins’ death initially prompted US film and television productions to stop using real firearms and blank ammunition. Two and a half years later, many are using them again because of the realistic effects they produce, according to armorers.

Attorney Gloria Allred, representing Hutchins’ parents and sister in a lawsuit against Baldwin, said she supported his criminal prosecution.

Hannah Gutierrez Armorer Movie Rust Sentenced Involuntary Manslaughter Live Round Revolver Alec Baldwin Santa Fe Movie Set Death Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months in fatal shooting by Alec BaldwinHannah Gutierrez, the chief weapons handler for the Western movie 'Rust,' was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot when actor Alec Baldwin was handling a gun during the film's production in 2021.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Former Ombudsman Gutierrez Found Unqualified for GSIS Board MembershipResults of an inquiry conducted by the GSIS reveal that former ombudsman Ma. Merceditas Gutierrez did not meet the qualifications to be a member of the GSIS board of trustees at the time of her appointment.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez throw separate parties for son Kai’s birthdaySarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez threw separate birthday parties for their son Kai who just turned six.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Young Stars Andrea Brillantes and Lorin Gutierrez Bektas Attend Coachella FestivalYoung stars Andrea Brillantes and Lorin Gutierrez Bektas were spotted wearing similar outfits at the Coachella music and arts festival in California. The festival, which features performances from various artists, took place over two weekends. Brillantes shared photos on Instagram, including moments with rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Lana Del Rey.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Olivia Jordan reacts to Ariadna Gutierrez’s ‘witch’ comment about herDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Sarah Lahbati reacts to romance rumors between ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie ImperialActress Sarah Lahbati did not seem to care if the romance rumor between her ex-husband Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were true.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »