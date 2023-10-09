Foreigner Complains About Crowded Coffee Shop in the Philippines

A video of a foreigner complaining about a crowded coffee shop in the Philippines gained buzz on X, eliciting different reactions among Filipinos. The video showed Philip zooming in on a group of customers, who looked like students, occupying a space inside the Starbucks store. The foreigner then ranted that he could not understand the “concept” behind why customers supposedly “use” coffee shops as their “personal office.

” Philip also showed the face of a customer who said hi to him while recording despite her looking like a minor

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLSTARNEWS: Uniqlo Coffee Philippines to open October 13 with coffee from Mt. ApoThe Philippines ’ first ever Uniqlo Coffee, the signature café of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, will open to the public on October 13, Friday, in the brand’s flagship store in Glorietta 5, Makati City.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Uniqlo Coffee Philippines to open October 13 with Mt. Apo coffeeThe Philippines ’ first ever Uniqlo Coffee, the signature café of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, will open to the public on October 13, Friday, in the brand’s flagship store in Glorietta 5, Makati City.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Philippines forms task force to monitor Filipinos in IsraelIn an advisory Saturday evening, the DMW said the agency, the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv, and the Migrant Workers Office in Israel are closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos there.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Philippines urges Filipinos in Gaza to mull repatriationThe Department of Foreign Affairs says the Philippine government is 'using diplomacy' to help Filipinos and their local spouses and children exit Gaza, which is under a blockade. At least 70 people are seeking repatriation.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Philippines to use diplomacy to bring home Filipinos from GazaThe wRap highlights: Israel-Hamas conflict, PSA data breach, Maggie Wilson

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Philippines working with diplomatic partners to get Filipinos out of GazaPhilippine officials are looking at two options for Filipinos to leave Gaza: through the border with Israel or the Rafah Border Crossing shared with Egypt

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »