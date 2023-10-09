Foreigner Complains About Crowded Coffee Shop in the Philippines

A video of a foreigner complaining about a crowded coffee shop in the Philippines gained buzz on X, eliciting different reactions among Filipinos. The video showed Philip zooming in on a group of customers, who looked like students, occupying a space inside the Starbucks store. The foreigner then ranted that he could not understand the “concept” behind why customers supposedly “use” coffee shops as their “personal office.
” Philip also showed the face of a customer who said hi to him while recording despite her looking like a minor
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHİLSTARNEWS: Uniqlo Coffee Philippines to open October 13 with coffee from Mt. ApoThe Philippines ’ first ever Uniqlo Coffee, the signature café of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, will open to the public on October 13, Friday, in the brand’s flagship store in Glorietta 5, Makati City.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Uniqlo Coffee Philippines to open October 13 with Mt. Apo coffeeThe Philippines ’ first ever Uniqlo Coffee, the signature café of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, will open to the public on October 13, Friday, in the brand’s flagship store in Glorietta 5, Makati City.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Philippines forms task force to monitor Filipinos in IsraelIn an advisory Saturday evening, the DMW said the agency, the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv, and the Migrant Workers Office in Israel are closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos there.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »