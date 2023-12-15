Foreign Relations: China Coast Guard vessels shoo away Filipino vessels

NOTHING could paint a more stark picture of our very wrong foreign relations than the photos in the front pages of Vietnamese and Philippine broadsheets in recent days. On our newspapers' front pages were scenes of China Coast Guard vessels shooing away small Filipino vessels hired by the Philippine Coast Guard, which defied and intruded into what China considers part of its sovereign territory they call Rén'ài Jiāo (for us Ayungin Shoal).

Some Filipino theatrical scenes were so absurd they verged on the hilarious, as in this publicity hungry priest celebrating Mass on the deck of a ship, with statues of the Nativity nearby. We're fighting China, Vietnam woos it (above Chinese President Xi Jinping with Vietnam leader Nguyen Phu Trong





