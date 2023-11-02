Foreign nationals and injured Palestinians allowed to flee Gaza for first time since Israel-Hamas war began

At least two Americans have also entered Egypt, according to family members and aid groups. Several French citizens have also left Gaza, government officials said. According to the Egyptian official, 491 foreign nationals were registered to arrive in Egypt today, but the remaining 130 either didn’t make it to the border crossing or refused to cross without their families, whose names were not registered on the list.

“Across Palestine border on shuttle to Egyptian border,” she texted her brother at 4.a.m. local time. Eventually, US officials believe more than 5,000 foreign nationals could ultimately be allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt as part of the deal announced Wednesday, with one senior US official saying the total could be around 7,000 people. But the official stressed that that number is far from exact, and officials have been emphasizing how fluid the situation on the ground is.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Wednesday that “UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave.” Forty-five injured Palestinians, who entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday morning, are currently getting treatment in hospitals across Egypt, an Egyptian government official told CNN.

The head of the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency meanwhile crossed into Gaza to meet with staff; on his return to Egypt he described the scale of tragedy as “unprecedented.” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expanded its ground operations in Gaza on Friday, making the situation for Palestinian civilians and foreign nationals who remain trapped in Gaza even more dangerous amid a marked increase in bombardments and fighting.

