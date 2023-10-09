Foreign-assisted project to address child labor expands to remote Bangsamoro towns

A foreign assisted project addressing child labor and use of children as combatants shall expand to two remote upland Bangsamoro towns next week as part of a transnational initiative to put an end to both problems in support of the Mindanao peace process.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) of the United Nations, the government of Japan, the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Integrated Resource Development for Tri-People (IRDT) shall facilitate the separate anti-child labor workshops next week for barangay officials and local executives in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur and in Wao, Lanao del Sur. The four entities are addressing child labor in the autonomous region by capacitating the local communities on how to address the problem, blamed on poverty and children’s lack of access to school





