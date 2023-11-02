For Biden in 2024, is age really just a number?

Worse still for Biden, voters don't seem to have the same concerns about Donald Trump, despite the fact the former president and Biden's likely Republican rival is aged 77. Biden must convince people he is fit by hitting the campaign trail "at least five days each week" next year, the Brookings Institute said in a commentary.
His propensity for gaffes -- from rambling answers about John Wayne films to saying he wanted to go to bed during a press conference -- have also caused confusion.He's joked several times recently about being 800 years old. And when he stumbled while climbing onstage in Philadelphia recently he earned a laugh from the audience when he jokingly clutched the railings for several seconds.
The Biden campaign recently sent out an email listing further Trump mix-ups, such as saying that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the leader of Turkey. But a key Republican line of attack remains aimed at the person who is just a heartbeat away from the presidency, should the worst happen: Vice President Kamala Harris.
US teenager Natalie Raanan, held hostage after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and later released, has returned home to...
