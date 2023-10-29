Food-and-beer pairing: Seafood Spaghetti for lagers

MANILA, Philippines — Now that Oktoberfest is still ongoing, it’s time to try food-and-beer pairings.

For lagers, which are known for their crisp and refreshing taste accompanied by a smooth finish, a seafood pasta dish with red tomato sauce should be perfect, according to a recommendation on Electrolux Philippines’ Life App.1. Boil the spaghetti according to the package directions. Set aside and toss with a bit of olive oil to keep the noodles from sticking3. Poach the shrimps and clams in a pan with simmering water. Cook until the clams are open.

4. Add a little olive oil to a wok or large pan over medium high heat. Add the fresh squid, salmon, dried chili peppers and broccoli florets. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.6. Stir in the cooked spaghetti, cherry tomatoes, black olives, shrimps and clams. Toss everything together and cook for an additional minute. headtopics.com

For days when you truly crave for a chicken pie or chicken empanada but cannot find one, here's a recipe of Mushroom... It is time of the year again of Octoberfest wherein drinkers splurge to different bars and restaurant to experience the ...

