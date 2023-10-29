Food-and-beer pairing: Seafood Spaghetti for lagers

MANILA, Philippines — Now that Oktoberfest is still ongoing, it’s time to try food-and-beer pairings.
For lagers, which are known for their crisp and refreshing taste accompanied by a smooth finish, a seafood pasta dish with red tomato sauce should be perfect, according to a recommendation on Electrolux Philippines’ Life App.1. Boil the spaghetti according to the package directions. Set aside and toss with a bit of olive oil to keep the noodles from sticking3. Poach the shrimps and clams in a pan with simmering water. Cook until the clams are open.
4. Add a little olive oil to a wok or large pan over medium high heat. Add the fresh squid, salmon, dried chili peppers and broccoli florets. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.6. Stir in the cooked spaghetti, cherry tomatoes, black olives, shrimps and clams. Toss everything together and cook for an additional minute. headtopics.com
La Pizzania Café is now officially open to the public, inviting everyone to savor the unique tastes of Italian-Japanese...
Farmers' group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman's order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year.
Philippines Headlines
