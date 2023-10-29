Follow set rules on Undas observance — Along

Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan has called on Caloocan residents and visitors to follow the guidelines set by the city government to maintain peace and order during the observance of this year’s All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, locally known as Undas.
Among the guidelines are the schedules of certain activities, wherein tomb cleaning and repainting are allowed until October 27, while burials in public cemeteries will be suspended starting on October 29 and will resume on November 2.
Prohibitions on dangerous objects, gambling, loud noises, and alcoholic drinks inside the cemeteries will also be strictly implemented. “Upang mas maging taimtim, payapa, at maayos ang pag-alala at pagdalaw natin sa ating mga namayapang mahal sa buhay ngayong Undas, tiyakin po natin na sumusunod tayo sa mga panuntunan nang sa gayon ay maiwasan ang pagkakaroon ng mga ‘di inaasahang pangyayari sa loob at labas ng mga sementeryo (In order to have solemn, peaceful, and orderly visit to the graves of our loved ones on Undas, make sure we follow the guidelines to avoid untoward incidents both inside and outside the cemetery),” the... headtopics.com
Malapitan also gave assurance that the city government is ready to respond to the needs of visitors and reminded everyone to immediately contact authorities in case of emergency situations. “Para sa mga emergency situation of mga kahina-hinalang pangyayari sa inyong lugar, lumapit lamang sa mga awtoridad or tumawag sa ating emergency hotlines: 888 – ALONG (25664), 09167976365, at 09477964372,” Malapitan stated.
Multiple emergency and assistance desks are also being set up around the city, in addition to the previous efforts of various departments of the city government to conduct cleaning operations in public cemeteries. headtopics.com