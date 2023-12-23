Fluctuations in Food Supply and Prices

Recent years have seen wild swings in the supply and prices of food. For a while, onion prices jumped seven-fold. At another time, farmers were forced to dump their tomato harvests due to the lack of buyers. Food prices have been blamed for the spike in inflation rates, with the government often caught flat-footed and left to react to crises instead of anticipating and preventing them.

In many instances, this can be traced to the lack of accurate and timely data, which has led to poor program design, faulty planning, and delayed decision-making.In 2021, PSA placed the beginning (January 1) rice inventory at 2.332 million tons. If we add the domestic output of a little over 13 million tons in rice equivalent and imports of almost 3 million tons, total available supply during the year reached some 18.4 million tons. PSA then reported that, by December 31, the country had only 1.86 million tons of rice left, which means we had used up around 16.5 million ton





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japanese Consumer Inflation Rises as Government Reduces SubsidiesJapanese consumer inflation increased by 2.9% in October due to the reduction of subsidies for electricity and gas bills. The rise in prices, excluding fresh food, was 2.8% compared to the previous year. When fresh food and energy are excluded, Japan's prices rose by 4.0%.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Chinese ship rams PH supply boatA China Coast Guard ship rammed a Philippine boat delivering supplies to Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Fisheries production in Central Visayas decreases, but fish supply remains stableDespite a significant decrease in the value of fisheries production in Central Visayas in 2022, a local fisheries officer assures the public that there is no need to worry about the status of fish supply in the region during the holiday season.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

MWSS confident in sufficient water supply despite El Niño threatThe Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) expressed confidence that the country's water supply next year will be sufficient despite the threat of El Niño. MWSS reported surpassing its collection target at the Angat Reservoir with 214 meters of available water, stating that it has prepared extensively for the looming dry spell.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Opec to Discuss Crude Cuts as Oil Prices FallThe Opec oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and allied producers including Russia will try to agree Thursday on cuts to the amount of crude they send to the world, with prices having tumbled lately despite their efforts to prop them up. Know more:

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Inflation eases in November, but rice and dairy prices remain highConsumers enjoyed some slight inflation relief in November after prices rose at a slower pace compared to the previous month, but persistent high inflation of rice and dairy products could still hurt Filipino buyers heading into the holiday season.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »