Flower prices increase

Some vendors near cemeteries in Davao City have increased the prices of their flowers due to high demand and low supply in commemoration of Undas, also known as All Saints' Day and All Souls’ Day.

“Di na sya mataas inig Undas, depende, taas man sad ang komprada, pero kay kami man ang first makakuha sa supply, wala na mi patong ana (Prices will not be higher during Undas, as it depends on the market, however for us, since we are the first to acquire the supplies, we do not add charges),” Melicia Padilla, a flower vendor near Tibungco Public Cemetery, told SunStar Davao.

