Flooding and landslides affect thousands in the Visayas

The number of families affected by flooding and landslides in the Visayas due to continuous heavy rainfall has reached 180,788 or 721,627 people. The NDRRMC reported that 14,718 families or 40,454 people are still in evacuation centers. One death has been confirmed. Several barangays were affected and houses were damaged or destroyed. Relief assistance worth P29.2 million has been provided to affected residents. A state of calamity has been declared in Northern Samar and Jipapad, Eastern Samar.





