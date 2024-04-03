Flights Cancelled at Tacloban Airport for Runway Repair

Several domestic flights were cancelled on Wednesday after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) suspended operations at Tacloban Airport to give way to immediate clearing of foreign object debris (FODs) and repair of the runway. CEB management said that affected passengers 'have been informed via email and provided with the following option through the Manage Booking portal on the CEB website https://brnw.

ch/21wls0g - free booking, travel fund, and refund (full refund of ticket).

