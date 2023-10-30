FLI service desk

Property developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) aims to strengthen its customer service by addressing concerns quickly and directly via on-site mobile service desks.

Attending the launch of the company’s mobile service desk at Sorrento Oasis, a medium-rise residential building in Pasig City, are (from left) service desk manager Ryan Brunidor, assistant vice president-service desk head Blanche Obciana and assistant vice president for operations Miguel Suerte.Globe taps Nokia to install compact, modern antennas in South Cotabato

