HEAD TOPICS

FLI service desk

 / Source: MlaStandard

Defining the News

Source

MlaStandard

Property developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) aims to strengthen its customer service by addressing concerns quickly and directly via on-site mobile service desks.

Attending the launch of the company’s mobile service desk at Sorrento Oasis, a medium-rise residential building in Pasig City, are (from left) service desk manager Ryan Brunidor, assistant vice president-service desk head Blanche Obciana and assistant vice president for operations Miguel Suerte.Globe taps Nokia to install compact, modern antennas in South Cotabato

Philippines Headlines

Read more:MlaStandard »

Ground battles rage as Turkey calls for halt to air strikesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Going homeDefining the News Read more ⮕

124 OFWs in Lebanon ask for aid to return homeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Christmas DreamlandDefining the News Read more ⮕

DILG vows impartial probe on missing beauty queen’s caseDefining the News Read more ⮕

BOC agents seize P1.4B worth of e-cigarettesDefining the News Read more ⮕