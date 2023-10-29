Fixing global economic governance

Rarely have the shortcomings of world leaders and existing institutional arrangements been so glaringly obvious. The IMF's governing body could not even agree on a final communiqué.True, the World Bank, under its new leadership, has committed to addressing climate change, tackling growth challenges and strengthening its anti-poverty policies.
It aims to increase its lending by leveraging existing capital and by raising new funds. For the latter, however, it will need US congressional approval, and that seems unlikely with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives. Importantly, the planned increase in lending capacity falls far short of what the world needs. It is more than just a drop in the bucket, but the bucket remains largely empty.
