'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops box office with $78M

Universal Pictures bet on a day-and-date release last weekend before Halloween, sending it to 3,675 theaters in the United States and Canada, while also making it available on Peacock, the subscription streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. The movie also opened in 64 markets internationally, where it's expected to gross $52.6 million, giving the film a $130.6-million global launch — the biggest of any horror released this year.

'In some cases, streaming can be additive and complimentary to theatrical,' Dergarabedian said. 'Clearly audiences wanted that communal experience.''Five Nights at Freddy's' did not score well with critics, however. It currently has a dismal 25 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Associated Press' (AP) Mark Kennedy wrote that it 'has to go down as one of the poorest films in any genre this year.

