'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops box office with $78M

Universal Pictures bet on a day-and-date release last weekend before Halloween, sending it to 3,675 theaters in the United States and Canada, while also making it available on Peacock, the subscription streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. The movie also opened in 64 markets internationally, where it's expected to gross $52.6 million, giving the film a $130.6-million global launch — the biggest of any horror released this year.
'In some cases, streaming can be additive and complimentary to theatrical,' Dergarabedian said. 'Clearly audiences wanted that communal experience.''Five Nights at Freddy's' did not score well with critics, however. It currently has a dismal 25 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Associated Press' (AP) Mark Kennedy wrote that it 'has to go down as one of the poorest films in any genre this year.
Philippines Headlines
High five for UC WebmastersThe rampaging University of Cebu Webmasters waylaid the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, 86-47, to stretch their unbeaten streak to five games in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum. Read more ⮕
245 bets face suspension of proclamationTwo hundred forty-five candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections tomorrow are the subjects of orders of suspension of proclamation, according to the Commission on Elections. Read more ⮕