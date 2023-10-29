'Five Nights at Freddy's' scares up boffo box office opening

LOS ANGELES, United States - New horror film "Five Nights at Freddy's" shot to the top of the North American box office this pre-Halloween weekend, taking in an estimated $78 million -- a frighteningly good opening for a film also available via streaming.

"This opening is fantastic," analyst David A. Gross said, adding that the film looks likely to rank just behind two Stephen King "It" movies among domestic horror-film openings. "Freddy's" take, reported by industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, made it an instant winner for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, which spent just $20 million to make the video game-based film -- which is also streaming on Universal's Peacock service.

Josh Hutcherson stars as a down-at-the-heels security guard working nights at an abandoned family entertainment center, where creepy animatronic characters spring murderously to life after dark. Watch more News on iWantTFC Down a notch after leading the box office for two weeks was "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," at $14.7 million. headtopics.com

The film, chronicling three of the superstar's concerts, has taken in $149.3 million in North America and $53 million abroad, making it the first concert film ever to pass the $200 million mark globally.

In third place, also down one spot from its debut last weekend, was Martin Scorsese's history-based epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," at $9 million. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star in the dark story about the 1920s murders of Native Americans by evildoers coveting their oil wealth. headtopics.com

The faith-based documentary "After Death," which looks at people's near-death experiences, took in $5.1 million for Angel Studios. The film comes only months after the small Utah-based studio released its first big hit, "Sound of Freedom," which has grossed more than $230 million.

Scary 'Freddy's' film scores big N. America openingLOS ANGELES (AFP) - New horror film 'Five Nights at Freddy's' shot to the top of the North American box office this pre-Halloween weekend, taking in an estimated $78 million -- a frighteningly good opening for a film also available via streaming. Read more ⮕

High five for UC WebmastersThe rampaging University of Cebu Webmasters waylaid the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, 86-47, to stretch their unbeaten streak to five games in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Pilipinas Super League: the next levelThe Pilipinas Super League is starting its new season with a barrage of great new moves that will propel it to a whole new level of greatness. Read more ⮕

Kings cautious not to compare new import Bishop to BrownleeBarangay Ginebra is wary of its own expectations of new import Tony Bishop especially that the Kings have been used to playing with Justin Brownlee. Read more ⮕

New LPGA event to debut in Boston next yearThe LPGA Tour will stage a new $3.5 million event starting next year at TPC Boston, with the FM Global Championship offering the largest women's purse outside majors and Tour Championship. Read more ⮕

New York police arrest hundreds at Jewish protest urging Gaza ceasefireDefining the News Read more ⮕