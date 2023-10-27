‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ hits cinemas this Halloween

Get ready for a game of survival at the cinemas when “Five Nights At Freddy’s” opens November 1 nationwide. From horror haven Blumhouse, producers of recent hit cinema terrors “M3gan”, “The Black Phone” and “Invisible Man”, brings “Five Nights at Freddy’s” to the big screen. The film stars Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson as he takes on his latest character as Mike, a guard who must survive the harrowing nights in the abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria.

Then, late one night, Cawthon came across a review of what he had imagined might be his final gaming effort, Chipper & Sons Lumber Co. A user had written that the animatronic characters in the family-friendly game were “unintentionally terrifying.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

sunstaronline »

LIST: 6 Pinoy horror podcasts to listen to this HalloweenSpotify spooked Filipinos with the launch of 'Narinig Mo Ba,' a collection of amazing horror podcast episodes on Oct. 23 at Palacio de Memoria in Parañaque City. Read more ⮕

Pumpkins for Halloween emojis?Carved pumpkins with spooky faces are displayed during 'The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze' in Croton-on-Hudson, New York Read more ⮕

Anniversary of South Korea's deadly Halloween crush approachesSouth Korea on Sunday is set to commemorate the first anniversary of the deadly Halloween crush incident which killed 159 people. Read more ⮕

LIST: Fun and spooky destinations for kids this Halloween seasonMore than just tricks and treats! Read more ⮕

LIST: Spooky attractions to visit this Halloween seasonNo better time to get scared with your friends Read more ⮕

Spooky movies to enjoy with the kidsPresenting a hauntingly fun list for families to watch this Halloween Read more ⮕