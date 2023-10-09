Fishers urge Agriculture Secretary to withdraw reclamation project in Manila Bay

A group of fisherfolk has called on newly appointed Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. to “withdraw” a reclamation project that it said was being pushed in Manila Bay by his family business Frabelle Fishing Corporation. In a statement on Monday, Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) urged Laurel to cancel the project even as the fishing tycoon said he has “divested from his business interests.” “We urge Agriculture Secretary Tiu-Laurel Jr.
to withdraw Frabelle’s reclamation project in Manila Bay because of its adverse impacts to fishing communities and fishing waters,” the fisher group said. “He might have personally divested from Frabelle Fishing Corp., but that doesn't mean that he has completely lost influence over his family-owned business,” the group added. Since the project started in 2020, PAMALAKAYA said that fishers in the area have “experienced a significant loss of incom
Reclamation off Manila Bay continues – groupTwo months after President Marcos announced the suspension of all reclamation projects in Manila Bay, fishermen witnessed a dredging vessel closely passing their boat off Cavite on Saturday night, fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) said.
