First wounded and foreigners escape war-torn Gaza for Egypt

AFP reporters saw a phalanx of 40 white ambulances streaming through the Rafah border crossing, as crowds of foreign and dual national families gathered nearby, hoping to leave the catastrophic conditions of Gaza behind them.

"We've faced many problems in Gaza, the least of which were the shortage of water and the power outage. There were bigger problems such as the bombardment. We were afraid. Many families were martyred," she told AFP.

Watch more News on iWantTFC "It's enough. We've endured enough humiliation," said Gaza resident Rafik al-Hilou, accompanying relatives including children aged one and four hoping to cross into Egypt. AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion launched late last week.

A strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp killed at least 47 people Tuesday -- including a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks, according to Israel. Hamas said seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, had died in the bombing, a claim impossible to verify.

"We've been told people are evacuating from Gaza City towards the central area of the Strip beyond the valley, so we headed there. After 20 days, we were bombarded. Three of our kids lost their lives and we all got injured," Amen al-Aqluk told AFP.

