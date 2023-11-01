First wounded and foreigners escape war-torn Gaza for Egypt

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to"continue until victory" over Hamas, whose brutal October 7 attack sparked the latest conflict, the deadliest in decades of unrest between the two sides. Jordanian citizen Saleh Hussein said she received word in the middle of the night that she was on the list for evacuation.

A first group of mostly women and children arrived in Egypt, an official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as TV images showed parents with pushchairs and elderly people clambering off a bus. Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country's history, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Israel said 11 soldiers died in ground fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, taking to 326 the number of troops killed since October 7.The temporary border opening with Egypt provided the first glimmer of hope in the flaring humanitarian crisis in Gaza which the UN and other aid agencies have described as"unprecedented".

But the strike sparked a chorus of condemnation from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and also further afield in Bolivia, which cut off diplomatic ties in protest -- a decision Israel labelled"surrender to terrorism".

Palestinian residents told AFP they had evacuated from northern Gaza, as demanded by Israel, but were still under threat.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: First foreigners leave Gaza through Rafah; Filipinos told to prepareForeign passport holders and wounded trapped in Gaza started leaving as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: First foreigners to leave Gaza for Egypt Wednesday: officialA first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt Wednesday, an official said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt WednesdayScores of foreign passport holders started leaving war-torn Gaza Wednesday after Egypt opened the Rafah crossing for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, AFP correspondents said.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers dealThe agreement would allow foreign passport holders and some critically injured people to leave through the Rafah border crossing, though there is no timeline for how long it will remain open for evacuation

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Crowds at Gaza's Rafah border crossing ahead of expected evacuationsCrowds were seen gathered outside Gaza’s Rafah border crossing on Wednesday (November 1) morning, as an agreement was brokered that would allow the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people into Egypt.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: DFA: 6 Pinoys return to Gaza City as Egypt border stays closedSix Filipinos have returned to Gaza strip as issues hound the opening of the Rafah crossing, Gaza's border corridor with Egypt, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕