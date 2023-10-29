First PH carrier to operate sustainable aviation fuel takes off

CebPac’s inaugural Narita to Manila SAF flight is a testament to its ongoing efforts toward making air travel more sustainableCebu Pacific operated Flight 5J 5055 from Narita to Manila powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), making it the first Philippine carrier to use SAF in a commercial flight from Japan.

The leading Philippine carrier’s SAF flight was operated with an Airbus 321neo, using 40 percent blended SAF produced by Neste Corporation and supplied by Itochu Corporation. This combination resulted in a 44 percent reduction in carbon emissions per passenger, setting a new record for CEB’s SAF-powered flights.

“As we await sufficient SAF supply to meet the demand of the entire aviation industry, this inaugural Narita to Manila SAF flight represents Cebu Pacific’s ongoing efforts toward making air travel more sustainable,” said Alexander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Cebu Pacific. headtopics.com

“Other decarbonization programs that we have put in place include investing in fuel-efficient NEOs, optimization of flight plans, and adoption of fuel efficiency best practices to minimize fuel consumption. All these are concrete sustainability initiatives that bolster our commitment and support for the aviation industry’s goal of flying net-zero by 2050,” Lao added.“We look forward to partnering with Cebu Pacific as we strive towards sustainable aviation.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were part of the celebration, receiving commemorative tokens and engaging in in-flight activities. The initiative was also warmly welcomed by Narita International Airport. headtopics.com

“We are honored that Cebu Pacific has chosen Narita International Airport for this initiative. Being one of the select airlines to mount SAF flights in Japan, Cebu Pacific’s commitment to sustainability is commendable,” said Toshio Tashiro, Executive Officer of Narita International Airport.

