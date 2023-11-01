[FIRST PERSON] Are dirt bikes ruining mountain trails?

Was it a chainsaw or a motorcycle? I said I was not sure and instead shared that before, a group of para-enforcers in Palawan confiscated hundreds of chainsaws from illegal loggers. As a hobby, dirt bike riding is a popular way to explore the outdoors, test skills, and push one’s stamina. Motocross, a form of dirt biking, is a physically demanding racing sport where riders compete on off-road courses with purpose-built bikes.

Mendoza had been riding downhill mountain bikes professionally for more than 20 years. He started to dabble in and out of dirt biking more than a decade ago. “The engine of the motorcycle is heavy,” Mendoza explained in Filipino. “If you can’t go up an incline in the mountain, you would rely more on the motorcycle. That would create ruts. When it rains, water would run off on those ruts, wash off the soil, and form canals.”

It was August in 2018. It also rained softly that morning, but the trails were not as slippery. That weekend, we didn’t share the route with anyone else – hikers, runners, or riders.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Person suspected of vote-buying nabbedSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: UnionBank pioneers as first virtual asset services provider in PHSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: First mayor’s tennis challenge held in San CarlosSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Lenovo fosters culture of volunteerism with its People First ProgramDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Japan's first fully autonomous vehicle suspendedJapan's first pilot project of a fully autonomous self-driving vehicle has been suspended after a minor accident with a parked bicycle, officials said Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Benitez votes in first BSKE as Bacolod mayorBACOLOD CITY – Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez cast his vote in his first barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections as resident here on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕