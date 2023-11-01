First foreigners, wounded set to leave Gaza

At least two children were seen in the ambulances, one with a large bandage wrapped around his stomach, as medics examined the wounded and transferred them to stretchers. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "continue until victory" over Hamas, despite "painful losses" in brutal fighting inside Gaza that cost 11 Israeli soldiers their lives Tuesday.

A strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp killed at least 47 people Tuesday -- including a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks, according to Israel. But the strike sparked a chorus of condemnation from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and also further afield in Bolivia, which cut off diplomatic ties in protest -- a decision Israel labelled "surrender to terrorism".

Palestinian residents told AFP they had evacuated from northern Gaza, as demanded by Israel, but they were still under threat. Israeli officials said 70 trucks with aid were allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt Tuesday, one of the biggest flows since a US-brokered deal was reached, but far less than humanitarian groups say is needed.

