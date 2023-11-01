First foreigners leave Gaza through Rafah; Filipinos told to prepare

Filipinos "are not yet included in the initial list of those allowed to exit Rafah Crossing into Egypt", except for 2 doctors working with Doctors without Borders, said Vice Consul Teri Bautista of the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

A total of 136 Filipinos were trapped in Gaza, including 51 minors. The Filipinos are accompanied by 41 Palestinian spouses. “Handa sila tumawid anytime. Kung sinabi ng Rafah Crossing tawid na kayo, ngayon mismo tatawid na sila right now. So we hope hindi na sila umalis doon,” De Vega said.

While it is not yet clear how long the crossing will remain open, the evacuation is limited and will be done in batches, De Vega said. The DFA acknowledged that not all 136 Filipinos in Gaza wanted to go back to the Philippines, especially since there was no guarantee that their Palestinian spouses would be allowed to exit the Hamas-run territory.

