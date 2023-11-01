First batch of Filipinos from Lebanon, more from Israel to arrive early November

The DFA has implemented voluntary repatriation in Lebanon after placing the middle eastern country under Alert Level 3 due to escalating tensions between Israel and Islamist group Hezbollah.“We still have to get their access permits from Lebanon because they have been working there illegally, but that is being worked on,” he added.
De Vega said the Filipinos will be repatriated through commercial flight, but there is also the option to exit by sea in case the situation worsens. Another batch from Israel is also set to arrive on Nov. 6, De Vega said. In total, around 120 were already repatriated, while 143 more Filipinos are requesting to be brought home, he noted.to be among those taken hostage in the Israel-Hamas war. He said it is also possible that they are among the dead that were not yet identified after the Oct. 7 attack by militant group Hamas.
The large-scale attack on Israel last month killed more than a thousand in the Jewish state, including four Filipinos.
