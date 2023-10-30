Firm commits to empower teachers

ACKNOWLEDGING that a well-educated workforce is a valuable asset for a country, as it can attract businesses, foster innovation, and drive economic development, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) commits to continue empowering teachers through its Gabay Guro programs.

For digital innovations, Gabay Guro launched its super app which has already been downloaded by more than 100,000 teachers nationwide. It also partnered with mWell, a digital and wellness app, easily available for teachers.Moreover, on Oct. 14, 2023, a tribute to teachers was also mounted titled “Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat Kay Ma’am at Sir” where teacher attendees, both online and onsite, got a chance to win prizes, including a brand new car, cash prizes, and gift products.

