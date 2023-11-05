HEAD TOPICS

Firefighters Put Out Blaze in Quezon City

TheManilaTimes1 min.

Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire that broke out in a row of houses in Kaingin Bukid, Brgy. Apolonio Samson, Quezon City. The incident occurred on November 5, 2023. No casualties were reported.

Philippines Headlines

