Firefighters Put Out Blaze in Quezon City

Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire that broke out in a row of houses in Kaingin Bukid, Brgy. Apolonio Samson, Quezon City. The incident occurred on November 5, 2023. No casualties were reported.
Quezon City ad agency operates own Starbucks inside office
Quezon City ad agency operates own coffee shop inside office
