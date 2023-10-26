Fire, smoke seen at border between Israel and Lebanon

Watch more on iWantTFC Fires were ablaze and smoke plumes were seen rising from the border area between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday (October 26) morning, amid fears that the ongoing conflict in the region could spread further.

When conflict erupted over Gaza after Palestinian group Hamas - an ally of Hezbollah - launched its devastating raid on Israeli soil on October 7, violence quickly flared on Israel's northern flashpoint border with Lebanon.

Reuters could not immediately verify the source of the fires that were seen burning at the border on Thursday morning. — Report from Reuters

