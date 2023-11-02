Fire razes cargo ship in Sorsogon port

Joint and rescue operations are being conducted by the Philippine Navy and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) as of posting time. Navy craft BRP Federico Martir (PC-385) is conducting firefighting together with the crew of MV Ken and MV Anabelle.
Philippines Headlines
