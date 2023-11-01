Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur’s capital town

Guiam said they are still trying to establish the real cause of the fire that destroyed the classrooms. Villagers reportedly noticed thick smoke billowing from the school building at about 4:00 p.m. Monday, after polling activities had ended.From Cebu to Davao, moms enjoy exciting activities, giveaways from SurfExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!At least 300 candidates identified with the Moro National Liberation Front are among the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang...

Three inmates who are in jail while on trial for drug charges won as councilor or kagawad in the recently concluded barangay...Tension gripped a polling center in Quezon City before dawn yesterday after a candidate for barangay captain and his supporters...

Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...

PHILSTARNEWS: Defeated candidate tagged in Maguindanao del Norte election-related killingsThe police had filed criminal cases against the four men who allegedly gunned down two voters and wounded four others while on their way to a polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

PHILSTARNEWS: Voter gunned down near Maguindanao del Norte polling centerA voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon.

PHILSTARNEWS: 4 hurt in shelling of Maguindanao del Norte polling siteFour were hurt, among them a soldier, when gunmen pounded with 40 millimeter grenade projectiles the surroundings of a polling site in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon, amid election activities.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Tensions persist in 2 Maguindanao provinces even after polling precincts closedMaguindanao del Sur Governor Mariam Mangudadatu says the elections in her province went generally peaceful except for some disturbances

EDGEDAVAO: 2 killed, 5 hurt in Maguindanao Norte town shooting incidentTwo voters were killed while five others were wounded by gunmen in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday morning. Lt. Col.

EDGEDAVAO: Seven classrooms burned in 2 Maguindanao townsSeven classrooms in Barira and Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte were intentionally burned in what the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) confirmed to be election-related violence brought about by intense political rivalry in Monday’s...

