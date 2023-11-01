Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur’s capital town

Guiam said they are still trying to establish the real cause of the fire that destroyed the classrooms. Villagers reportedly noticed thick smoke billowing from the school building at about 4:00 p.m. Monday, after polling activities had ended.From Cebu to Davao, moms enjoy exciting activities, giveaways from SurfExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!At least 300 candidates identified with the Moro National Liberation Front are among the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang...
Three inmates who are in jail while on trial for drug charges won as councilor or kagawad in the recently concluded barangay...Tension gripped a polling center in Quezon City before dawn yesterday after a candidate for barangay captain and his supporters...
Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...
Philippines Headlines
