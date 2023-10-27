Fire engulfs residential structures in Jaro, Iloilo City

A FIRE broke out in Zone 7, Barangay Sambag, Jaro, Iloilo City, igniting a one-story storage structure and partially damaging a two-story residential building on Thursday afternoon, October 26, 2023.The Iloilo City Fire Station responded to the emergency, with multiple units arriving at the scene within minutes.The fire was reported at 4:24 p.m.

Three families were affected by the incident: one storage structure was completely destroyed, and a nearby residential building sustained partial damage.A total of 12 fire trucks, one rescue truck, and one ambulance were dispatched to the scene, coordinated by Ground Commander Fire Superintendent Melanie G. Habawel.The Iloilo City Fire Station remains vigilant in ensuring the affected families receive the necessary support and assistance in the wake of this incident.

